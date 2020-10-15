Star Performers: Nortje, Rabada elevate DC

October 15, 2020 12:18 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje celebrate Robin Uthappa's wicket. The South Africans lifted DC to the top of the points table with an inspiring performance. Photograph: BCCI

South African duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada bowled a magical spell against the Rajasthan Royals to record a 13 run win and go atop the Indian Premier League points table.

Although both bowlers were taken for a few run at the start by Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, Nortje and Rabada finished strongly.

Nortje, who bowled the fastest ball ever bowled in the IPL (clocking a speed of 156.22 km/h), started off with Buttler's wicket off the final ball of his first over.

Rabada was hit for 7 runs in an over in his second spell.

But they turned on the screws when they came on to bowl the final overs. With 37 needed off four overs, the bowlers gave nothing away.

Dot balls and wickets adorned the final overs.

Nortje took out Robin Uthappa for 32 in the 18th, then Rabada took out Jofra Archer the next over.

Runs came at a trickle as Rajasthan's miracle man this season, Rahul Tewatia (14 not out off 18), was given no freebies.

Bowling three overs between them at the death, the South Africans kept it tight, giving just 15 runs and taking 2 wickets.