Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history

Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history

October 15, 2020 10:35 IST
Anrich Nortje

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje finished the match with figures of 2-33 from four overs to take his wicket tally for the season to 10 from eight games. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday during his team Delhi Capitals' 13-run victory over Rajasthan Royals.

The 26-year-old eclipsed compatriot Dale Steyn's effort of 154.40 km per hour set in 2012, clocking 154.74 kph and 155.21 kph in the game at Dubai before his best effort of 156.22 kph was scooped for a boundary by Rajasthan's Jos Buttler.

 

Anrich Nortje

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Anrich Nortje celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Nortje responded immediately with another fiery delivery in the third over to bowl out the England batsman. He finished the match with figures of 2-33 from four overs to take his wicket tally for the season to 10 from eight games.

"I didn't know about it (the fastest ball). I've been working really hard to get the pace up ... but obviously you want to land it in the right areas. That's the most important thing," Nortje said in an interview.

Rajasthan, who were chasing 162 for victory, fell short of their target making 148-8 in 20 overs with Australian batsman Steve Smith having another disappointing outing managing only one run.

Victory took Delhi to the top of the standings with 12 points after six wins from eight games, while Rajasthan are seventh with only Kings XI Punjab below them.


© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Shreyas Iyer injury update: 'He is in a bit of pain'
PIX: Nortje, Rabada bowl Delhi to victory as RR choke
Captains should have option of reviewing wides: Kohli
IPL 2020

