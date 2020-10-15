Turning Point: No Stokes, no hopes as RR lose plot

October 15, 2020 12:10 IST

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande, second from left, celebrates Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes's scalp, the Delhi Capitals debutant's first IPL wicket. Photograph: BCCI

On a batting track that became slow as the game progressed, Delhi Capitals managed to post 161/7 after losing their way in the last five overs as Rajasthan Royals bowlers did well to pull things back.

In the end, it proved a good total as Rajasthan could not do enough to go across the finish. Falling short of 13 runs, the Royals would have tasted victory had Ben Stokes been there till the end.

Opening the batting, Stokes and compatriot Jos Buttler raced to 21 for no loss in two overs as the Englishmen creamed the bowling to all parts of the ground until Anrich Nortje cleaned up Buttler in the 3rd over.

Captain Steve Smith was gone the next over before Stokes was joined by Sanju Samson.

The duo took a fancy to Axar Patel who was clobbered for 23 runs in two overs. Rajasthan were going at nearly 13 runs an over until debutant Tushar Deshpande came into the attack in the 11th over.

He struck with his second ball in the Indian Premier League, taking out Stokes. He bowled a slower delivery, a cutter, that deceived Stokes, who hastened down the pitch in an attempt to go over long-on.

But he played too early, misjudged, and played it straight into the hands of substitute fielder Lalit Yadav.

Rajasthan lost Samson in next over, and although Robin Uthappa tried his best to pull off a miracle it wasn't to be as Delhi's bowlers tied a noose around the batsmen giving nothing away.

Had Stokes been around a few more overs, the result could have been different though the wicket wasn't the very best for strokeplay as the game progressed.

Debutant Deshpande made a real impact by ensnaring the Englishman and ending Rajasthan's hopes.