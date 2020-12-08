News
Vaughan slams India's 'atrocious' fielding

Vaughan slams India's 'atrocious' fielding

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 08, 2020 18:44 IST
Deepak Chahar

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar drops a catch. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said India's fielding during the third T20I against Australia was 'atrocious' and he compared the visitors' performance to his own fielding abilities.

 

"India's fielding is atrocious ... It's my standard ... #OnOn #AUSvIND," Vaughan tweeted.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said India's batting performance in the middle overs was the reason behind the loss in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

India were in a somewhat similar position during the second T20I and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's blistering knock had helped the Men In Blue chase down the target of 195 runs. However, in the third and final T20I, Australia secured a 12-run victory to avoid a whitewash.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Wade heroics help Aus avoid clean sweep against India
PIX: Superman Sanju saves a six
The man who has helped improve India's batting...
Why is next US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy worried?
'The standoff with China won't get over soon'
PIX: How India lost grip of third T20I at Sydney
Australia stop Kohli and Co to avoid T20 whitewash
India tour of Australia 2020

Why India's review against Wade was rejected

PIX: The most passionate Indian cricket fans

