Vaughan slams India's 'atrocious' fielding

Source:

Edited By:

December 08, 2020 18:44 IST

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar drops a catch. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said India's fielding during the third T20I against Australia was 'atrocious' and he compared the visitors' performance to his own fielding abilities.

"India's fielding is atrocious ... It's my standard ... #OnOn #AUSvIND," Vaughan tweeted.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said India's batting performance in the middle overs was the reason behind the loss in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

India were in a somewhat similar position during the second T20I and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's blistering knock had helped the Men In Blue chase down the target of 195 runs. However, in the third and final T20I, Australia secured a 12-run victory to avoid a whitewash.