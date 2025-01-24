Varun's Big Day, Tilak's Fun Demand

IMAGE: Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy, below. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

The Indian cricket team arrived in Chennai on Friday, gearing up for the second T20I against England. Following their impressive seven wicket victory in Kolkata, the team is aiming to maintain their dominance in the series.

The BCCI shared a video on their X handle capturing the players' arrival, showcasing their excitement for the match.

Varun Chakravarthy, the Man of the Match in the first game, expressed his enthusiasm: 'Going to Chennai, it'll be my first game for India in Chennai, so I'm excited because my parents will be coming and my family will also be coming to see, so very excited.'

Tilak Varma, known for his lighthearted demeanour, added, 'The first thing that comes to mind in Chennai is Mahi bhai, everything comes after that. Mahi bhai and Rajinikanth Sir. Thalaiva!"

Tilak said he wants a 'crispy dosa for breakfast in the morning' from Varun's home and dinner at Washington's home. :))