HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Varun's Big Day, Tilak's Fun Demand

Varun's Big Day, Tilak's Fun Demand

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2025 16:05 IST

x

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy, below. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

The Indian cricket team arrived in Chennai on Friday, gearing up for the second T20I against England. Following their impressive seven wicket victory in Kolkata, the team is aiming to maintain their dominance in the series.

The BCCI shared a video on their X handle capturing the players' arrival, showcasing their excitement for the match.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy, the Man of the Match in the first game, expressed his enthusiasm: 'Going to Chennai, it'll be my first game for India in Chennai, so I'm excited because my parents will be coming and my family will also be coming to see, so very excited.'

Tilak Varma, known for his lighthearted demeanour, added, 'The first thing that comes to mind in Chennai is Mahi bhai, everything comes after that. Mahi bhai and Rajinikanth Sir. Thalaiva!"

 

Tilak said he wants a 'crispy dosa for breakfast in the morning' from Varun's home and dinner at Washington's home. :))

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sehwag Unfollows Wife: What's Up, Viru?
Sehwag Unfollows Wife: What's Up, Viru?
Ranji: Rohit, Jaiswal's promising knocks end abruptly
Ranji: Rohit, Jaiswal's promising knocks end abruptly
2nd T20I: Spin Or Shami? India's Dilemma
2nd T20I: Spin Or Shami? India's Dilemma
Eden T20I Was More Than Just A Game
Eden T20I Was More Than Just A Game
Forgotten Hero! Shardul Thakur Shines for Mumbai
Forgotten Hero! Shardul Thakur Shines for Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Watch Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

webstory image 3

7 High-Fibre Foods To Supercharge Your Diet

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Watch Triveni Sangam in 360 degree0:38

Maha Kumbh: Watch Triveni Sangam in 360 degree

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

Floating Shri Ram stone draws thousands of devotees' attraction2:21

Floating Shri Ram stone draws thousands of devotees'...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD