Forgotten Hero! Shardul Thakur Shines for Mumbai

Forgotten Hero! Shardul Thakur Shines for Mumbai

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 23, 2025 19:36 IST
January 23, 2025 19:36 IST

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur's crucial half-century rescued Mumbai from a potential batting collapse. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Shardul Thakur emerged as the unlikely hero for Mumbai on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC ground in Mumbai on Thursday.

With their top-order in disarray, reduced to 47-7, Thakur's crucial half-century rescued Mumbai from a potential batting collapse.

 

Thakur, who has fallen out of favour with the Indian selectors after a string of underwhelming performances, walked in with Mumbai staring down the barrel. He counterattacked with a powerful display, smashing five boundaries and a six to score 51 off 57 balls.

His crucial 63-run partnership with Tanush Kotian helped Mumbai avoid an embarrassing total, eventually being bowled out for 120. This innings is a much-needed reminder of Thakur's abilities and a strong statement ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Earlier, the Mumbai top order, including Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane, failed to fire, succumbing to the pressure of the J&K bowlers. Umar Nazir Mir was the pick of the bowlers for J&K, claiming four wickets and dismantling the Mumbai batting line-up.

This performance will be a wake-up call for Thakur, who was surprisingly unsold in the recent IPL auction. It also serves as a reminder of his immense talent and the potential he still possesses to make a comeback to the Indian team.

REDIFF CRICKET
