Home  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy: Rohit's explosive start ends abruptly

Ranji Trophy: Rohit's explosive start ends abruptly

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: January 24, 2025 11:35 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored 28 runs off 35 balls, including two fours and three sixes, before departing. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Rohit Sharma made a blistering start to the second innings against Jammu & Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy clash, launching into the opposition bowlers with a flurry of boundaries at the BKC ground in Mumbai on Friday.

After being dismissed by Umar Nazir Mir in the first innings, Rohit appeared determined to make amends, smashing the bowler for a six and two boundaries. He raced to 15 off just 8 balls, showcasing his trademark strokeplay.

 

However, the Indian skipper's innings was cut short by Yudhvir Singh. Rohit, attempting a powerful shot, miscued it towards mid-wicket, where Abid Mushtaq took a clean catch.

Despite his dismissal, Rohit's brief but impactful knock provided a much-needed boost to the Mumbai innings. He scored 28 runs off 35 balls, including two fours and three sixes, before departing.

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

