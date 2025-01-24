HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sehwag Unfollows Wife: What's Up, Viru?

January 24, 2025 10:53 IST

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag wed childhood sweetheart Aarti Ahlawat in 2004. Photographs: Virender Sehwag/X
 

Virender Sehwag, known for his fearless batting style, has always kept his personal life under wraps. However, recent reports suggest that all may not be well in their marriage.

Virender Sehwag married childhood sweetheart Aarti Ahlawat in 2004, and the couple has two sons, Aryaveer and Vedant.

While Sehwag occasionally shares glimpses of his family life on social media, his wife and younger son were notably absent from his recent posts, as reported by the Hindustan Times newspaper, sparking curiosity and concern among fans.

Speculation about the couple's relationship grew after Aarti had made her Instagram account private, and Sehwag reportedly unfollowed her on the platform.

