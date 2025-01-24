Spin Or Shami? India's Dilemma For Chennai T20I

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's return looms large. Photograph: BCCI

Riding the wave of a convincing victory in the series opener, India will aim to further assert their dominance against England when they lock horns in the second T20I at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The spotlight will be firmly on Mohammed Shami as the Indian team contemplates his inclusion in the playing XI.

The veteran pacer's return to the national side has been eagerly anticipated, and while he was not included in the first T20I, his inclusion remains a strong possibility for the Chennai encounter.

The spin-friendly nature of the Chepauk stadium might tempt the team to stick with the spin-heavy approach that proved successful in Kolkata. However, with the Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, the team management needs to carefully consider Shami's role and ensure he is match-ready.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar emphasised Shami's importance during the squad announcement, stating, 'If Shami is fit and playing regularly, his quality and experience are invaluable.'

While Shami's inclusion could disrupt the team's current balance, his experience and the need to keep him match fit for the upcoming major tournament are significant factors. The team management will need to weigh these factors carefully and decide whether to introduce Shami into the playing XI or continue with their spin-heavy strategy.

IMAGE: A blistering 34-ball 79 from Abhishek Sharma guided India to victory in the opening T20I. Photograph: BCCI

Coach Gautam Gambhir, however, has placed a premium on role-specific selections and maintaining team balance.

With Chennai's pitch historically favouring spinners, India might stick with their winning combination from the first T20I. Abhishek Sharma hinted as much after the match in Kolkata, explaining, 'The decision was made keeping conditions in mind.'

Regardless of Shami's inclusion, the Indian team boasts a formidable lineup. Their spin attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, is expected to pose a significant threat to England's batting order on the turning Chennai track.

IMAGE: Under Brendon McCullum's guidance, Jos Buttler will lead England's fightback. Photograph: BCCI

England, led by the aggressive Jos Buttler and guided by Coach Brendon McCullum, will aim to bounce back from the disappointing loss in Kolkata. Their 'Bazball' approach, while successful in recent times, will be put to the test against a potent Indian bowling attack.

The first T20I showcased India's all-round dominance. After restricting England to 132 runs, with Varun Chakravarthy picking up three wickets, India chased down the target with ease, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's blistering 79-run knock.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav will be a key player to watch. Photograph: BCCI

The second T20I promises to be another thrilling encounter. The Chepauk stadium, known for its passionate crowd, is expected to be a cauldron of noise as India aims to further solidify their position in the series, while England strive for a much-needed victory to keep their hopes alive.

Key players like Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler will be under the spotlight as both teams look to assert their dominance. With the series finely poised, the stage is set for another exciting chapter in this keenly contested series.

