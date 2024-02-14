Jurel-Jaiswal's Playful Banter!

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel could replace Srikar Bharat in India's playing XI in Rajkot. Photograph: BCCI

With Srikar Bharat enduring a tough outing with the bat, uncapped wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel could be in line to make his debut when India take on England in the third Test in Rajkot.

On the eve of the game, in a video posted by BCCI on X, Jurel engaged in some fun-filled banter with team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Initially, Jurel was heard saying 'Isko hatao' to Jaiswal who kept teasing him. The 'keeper and the opener were seen talking about their struggle of finding a seat on the team bus!

In the video, Jurel paid tribute to his 'hero' father.

'If I get the Indian cap, I would like to dedicate this moment to my father because he's my hero. Whenever I just fail to understand something, I just talk to him, and he always guides me,' said Jurel.