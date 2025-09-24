Suryavanshi smashes sixes world record in Youth ODIs

IMAGE: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi set a new world record, taking his tally to 39 sixes in only 10 innings in Youth ODIs, going past the previous record held by Unmukt Chand. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

Young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his way into the record books with a blistering half-century for India Under-19 during the second Youth ODI against Australia at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Wednesday.



Suryavanshi hammered 70 from 68 balls, hitting six sixes -- setting a new world record for the most sixes in Youth ODIs.



The 14-year-old took his tally to 39 sixes in only 10 innings going past the previous record held by 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, who had hit 38 sixes in 21

innings.The left-hander rallied India after the early departure of Ayush Mhatre (0) in the first over as he put on 117 runs for the second wicket with Vihaan Malhotra, who also played a fine knock of 70 from 74 balls.

Abhigyan Kundu top-scored for India with a quickfire 71 from 64 balls but India's lower order failed to capitalise as they were bowled out for 300 in 49.4 overs.



At one stage, India looked on course for a huge total as they were well-placed on 201/4 in 34th over before Australia's bowlers struck regularly to limit the visitors to 300.