HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Suryavanshi smashes sixes world record in Youth ODIs

Suryavanshi smashes sixes world record in Youth ODIs

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 24, 2025 15:10 IST

x

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi set a new world record, taking his tally to 39 sixes in only 10 innings in Youth ODIs, going past the previous record held by Unmukt Chand. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

Young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his way into the record books with a blistering half-century for India Under-19 during the second Youth ODI against Australia at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Suryavanshi hammered 70 from 68 balls, hitting six sixes -- setting a new world record for the most sixes in Youth ODIs.

The 14-year-old took his tally to 39 sixes in only 10 innings going past the previous record held by 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, who had hit 38 sixes in 21

innings.

The left-hander rallied India after the early departure of Ayush Mhatre (0) in the first over as he put on 117 runs for the second wicket with Vihaan Malhotra, who also played a fine knock of 70 from 74 balls.

 

Abhigyan Kundu top-scored for India with a quickfire 71 from 64 balls but India's lower order failed to capitalise as they were bowled out for 300 in 49.4 overs.

At one stage, India looked on course for a huge total as they were well-placed on 201/4 in 34th over before Australia's bowlers struck regularly to limit the visitors to 300. 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Unless Vaibhav Faces Success And Failure, He Won't..'
'Unless Vaibhav Faces Success And Failure, He Won't..'
Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?
Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?
10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi
10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Suryavanshi's record ton 'makes Bihar and India proud'
Suryavanshi's record ton 'makes Bihar and India proud'
Historic! Suryavanshi, 14, youngest to hit IPL century
Historic! Suryavanshi, 14, youngest to hit IPL century

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Reshma's Chicken Onion Pakoras

webstory image 2

Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

VIDEOS

Georgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat on the Streets of Bandra!0:52

Georgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat on the Streets of Bandra!

Severe waterlogging in parts of Kolkata following heavy rainfall in the region1:36

Severe waterlogging in parts of Kolkata following heavy...

Nimrat Kaur spotted outside the Apple Store0:40

Nimrat Kaur spotted outside the Apple Store

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV