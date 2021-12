After Virat Kohli's press conference before the Indian team flew to South Africa last week, social media and some media outlets have speculated that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is not really the man in charge at the most powerful cricket board in the world, and that power is really wielded by Board Secretary Jay Amit Shah, whose papa is the second most man in the Republic.

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on the speculation about who's really in charge of the BCCI -- Dada or Dad's putra?