I like Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot: Ganguly

Source: PTI
December 19, 2021 22:22 IST
Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly have been at a centre of a row

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly have been at a centre of a row. Photograph: PTI

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that he admires India Test captain Virat Kohli but also added that he’s unhappy with the 33-year-old’s habit to get into fights.  

Ganguly made the comments in an event in Gurgaon while answering which player has the best attitude according to him.

 

“I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot,” BCCI president said at the function.

The comments come at the back of a controversy where Kohli said that he was never asked "not to quit T20 captaincy", contrary to what BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said to various media outlets.

Kohli, who was replaced as ODI captain by Rohit Sharma last week, spoke on three issues during a press conference earlier this week.

The 33-year-old was in charge at a press meet that the board had organised, and an articulate manner, put forth his views on three issues.

Firstly, rubbishing the rumours about his non-participation in the three ODIs, secondly, inform the world how he was told about his removal as ODI captain 90 minutes before a team selection meeting and lastly, contradicting Ganguly on whether he was asked to stay on as T20 skipper.

Kohli didn’t express any displeasure at his removal as the captain of the shorter formats, which he said was understandable due to a lack of ICC silverware.

 

