USA stick with proven core for T20 WC

USA name a largely unchanged squad for the T20 World Cup despite board suspension, retaining the core that beat Pakistan and reached the Super Eight last edition.

IMAGE: Monank Patel will lead the USA squad at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: USA Cricket Team/X

United States unveiled its squad for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, beginning February 7 with continuity being the theme as they keep faith in tried and tested players.

As many as 10 players from the team that made waves in the Americas at the 2024 T20 World Cup have been retained, with Monank Patel continuing as captain. The USA will walk straight into the spotlight when they face co-hosts and defending champions India in the tournament opener in Mumbai.

Key Points Team faces India in tournament opener in Mumbai.

Squad selected under ICC and USOPC-supervised process.

USA Cricket remains suspended by the ICC.

The selection, however, comes against an unusual backdrop.

With USA Cricket suspended by the International Cricket Council last September for serious breaches of membership norms, the squad was chosen through a newly instituted process overseen by the ICC and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

'The USA team is strong and balanced'

According to an official release, the mechanism was designed to ensure transparency and fairness, with all selectors submitting conflict-of-interest declarations and a USOPC-appointed compliance officer observing the proceedings.

The Americans earned global attention in the previous World Cup by stunning Pakistan and advancing to the Super Eight stage --- a breakthrough moment for a side still carving its identity on the world stage.

Preparation this time has been equally deliberate. The squad has spent several weeks training in Sri Lanka, focusing on skill refinement, tactical awareness and team cohesion.

Placed in Group A alongside rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Namibia and the Netherlands, the USA know the challenge ahead will be steep — but not unfamiliar.

"We hit every target, and that’s a testament to the players’ dedication and hard work," said head coach Pubudu Dassanayake.

"The World Cup squad is strong, balanced, and ready to dominate in every department."

The USA team are currently in Sri Lanka as preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup. They will be headed to Mumbai in a couple of days time, Dassanayake said in a video posted by USA Cricket on their X handle.