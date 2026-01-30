'Bulls**t': Zverev livid over Alcaraz cramp timeout drama

Alexander Zverev fumes after Carlos Alcaraz takes a medical timeout for cramps during their Australian Open semi-final, questioning rules and alleged preferential treatment.

IMAGE: Zverev remonstrates with the chair umpair after briefly protesting Carlos Alcaraz's medical timeout with a match official during their Australian Open Men's semi-final in Melbourne on Friday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters and Screengrab

Germany's Alexander Zverev couldn't hide his frustration over Carlos Alcaraz getting a medical timeout during their Australian Open Men's semi-final in Melbourne on Friday.

Key Points Zverev was caught on camera arguing with the match supervisor, calling the decision “bullsh*t.”

The German suggested top players like Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner receive preferential treatment.

The incident has reignited debate over medical timeout regulations and on-court officiating consistency.

World No 1 Alcaraz took a medical timeout for cramps during the fourth set, leaving Zverev in disbelief.

Alcaraz in discomfort in 4th set

During the third set, Alcaraz was seen stretching his right leg even as he appeared to play in pain, after leading 2-0 set lead.

He then proceeded to take a medical timeout when he was leading the third set 5-4.

Angry Zverev remonstrated with match officials

Zverev was seen speaking angrily with the match supervisor, seemingly in German.

'It's unbelievable that he gets treated for cramps, it’s Bullsh*t...' he was caught by the cameras remonstrating with the official.

'You are protecting these two guys all the time,' he said referring to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

The rule in tennis states that players can't take a medical timeout for cramping, a rule that applies for ATP, WTA, ITF events as well as Grand Slams.