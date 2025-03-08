'Chakravarthy Is A Big Threat'

'We'll be putting our thinking caps on how to nullify that threat while still scoring runs against him.'

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates a wicket during the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand in Dubai, March 2, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

New Zealand team Head Coach Gary Stead, responding to a query about whether India's strike bowler Varun Chakravarthy was more dangerous under lights than in daylight, said: "When you have a wrist spinner like that bowling, you're looking for cues as a batsman. And I think it's always a little easier to see those things in daylight."

"He (Chakravarthy) is a class bowler. He obviously showed his skills against us last time, and he's a big, big threat in the game.

"So, we'll be putting our thinking caps on to figure out how to nullify that threat while still scoring runs against him."

A major concern for New Zealand is whether their strike bowler Matt Henry, who took five wickets against India, will be fit for the final.

Henry injured his shoulder while taking a crucial catch during the semifinal at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

"We've had some scans and tests done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to play in this match. His availability is still uncertain at this stage," Stead said.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson celebrates his century in the semi-final game against South Africa in Lahore. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Addressing the common question of whether India had the advantage of playing all their matches at this venue, Stead played it down: "At this stage of the tournament, we started with eight teams, and now we're down to two. It's always exciting to be in this situation.

"From our perspective, it comes down to a one-off game now. If we're good enough to beat India on Sunday, then I'm sure we'll be very, very happy."

Stead also spoke about Kane Williamson's brilliant form.

"He (Williamson) is a guy who rises to big occasions, and he's done it many times for New Zealand in the past. Runs aren't guaranteed, but I know Kane will do everything he can to prepare well.

"He's one of those unique individuals. Fingers crossed from our perspective that he has a big day."

When asked about his team's fielding, Stead provided a thoughtful analysis: "Fielding, for me, is all about attitude. If the attitude is right and you expect every ball to come your way, you can pull off some amazing things. Throughout this tournament, we've taken some fantastic catches.

"Glenn Phillips is the obvious standout, but it hasn't been just him -- other guys have also taken some brilliant catches.

"That has the ability to change momentum in games. If you're all in the mindset of contributing to the team, it can only help you."

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's ton set the foundation for a dominant win against South Africa in the semi-final game at Lahore. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Stead also praised Rachin Ravindra's impact on the team.

"Rachin took a nasty blow to the head in Lahore, but he has come back and shown his class. We're very lucky to have him in our side. He's one of those batsmen who seems to score at a run-a-ball effortlessly.

"On top of that, his ability to bowl left-arm spin makes him a crucial player for us."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com