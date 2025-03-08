Pakistan Pitch Set For CT Final

IMAGE: Despite the Emirates Cricket Board's 'two-week rest' policy for pitches, the tight schedule necessitated the use of this 'tired surface'. Photograph: ICC/X

The stage is set for the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Reports suggest the title clash will be played on a 'semi-fresh' surface -- the same wicket used in India's group-stage victory over Pakistan on February 23.

Despite the Emirates Cricket Board's 'two-week rest' policy for pitches, the tight schedule necessitated the use of this 'tired surface'.

This decision raises questions about its condition and potential impact on the match.

Ground staff reportedly watered the entire square, focusing on the centre-wicket. The pitch, having been under covers, will be revealed on Saturday.

With Dubai's rising temperatures, spin is expected to play a significant role.

The 'semi-fresh' nature of the pitch, familiar to India from their six-wicket victory over Pakistan, could offer a distinct advantage. In that match, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya excelled with the ball, while Virat Kohli's century anchored the chase.

However, India's batting showed some inconsistencies, providing New Zealand with potential openings. The Black Caps' spin duo of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner, along with pace threats Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, will aim to exploit any vulnerabilities.