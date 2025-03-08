Rohit Is A True Friends To Fans

When a few fans called out his name, he instructed the security team to let them approach.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with his fans at the ICC Academy. Photograph: K R Nayar

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma is a true friend to fans.

After practice, he is often surrounded by security personnel ensuring that no one gets too close.

When a few fans called out his name, he instructed the security team to let them approach.

With patience, he signed every cap and team jersey extended to him.

When a family called out to him, he walked over and posed for a photograph.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is so heavily guarded that a journalist requested him to sign multiple autographs to distribute among eager fans who couldn't approach him.

***

IMAGE: K L Rahul in the semi-final game against Australia in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/X

After observing Hardik Pandya's tattoos while he was sporting a sleeveless T-shirt, it was interesting to notice that K L Rahul's arms were also covered in tattoos.

Though Rahul, who hit the winning six against Australia to take India into the final, usually wears full sleeves, his tattoos remain visible.

Each of his tattoos has a story.

Having grown up near the Mangaluru beachfront with a house close to a lighthouse, he has a tattoo of a lighthouse on his forearm.

He also has the number 284 inked on his right side, marking his position as India's 284th Test cricketer.

After his match-winning six against Australia, a fan breached security and, overwhelmed with joy, hugged Rahul who made no attempt to push him away.

***

IMAGE: Sitanshu Kotak speaks to the media at the ICC Academy. Photograph: K R Nayar

Team India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak has played a crucial role in boosting his players' confidence to go for their shots.

A low-profile figure, he remains dedicated to his job.

It was only when he addressed the media on Friday that many realised how thoughtful he is as a coach.

Few people know that he coached Saurashtra to their Ranji Trophy title win in 2020.

Interestingly, in his final year as a player in 2013, he played against Karnataka, scoring 46 runs to help his team win the quarterfinal.

That Karnataka team featured K L Rahul as well, and when Kotak played against Mumbai, he faced none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

Ravindra Jadeja was also a part of his Ranji Trophy team.

***

IMAGE: Washington Sundar speaks to journalists in Tamil. Photograph: K R Nayar

Washington Sundar hasn't played a match in this Champions Trophy despite being one of the finest all-rounders in the squad.

On Friday, he stepped beyond the security cordon and mingled freely with journalists during practice.

Tamil-speaking journalists gathered around him, leading to a lively conversation in chaste Tamil about Dubai.

He was heard talking about Bluewater Island, one of Dubai's iconic landmarks, known for its excellent restaurants.

As per reports, he enjoys chicken biryani along with sakkarai (jangri) Pongal.

Since Team India practices during Iftar time, fasting journalists brought chicken biryani and shared it with those around them.

Despite not being in the playing eleven, Sundar spends hours bowling in the nets, helping Team India's batters prepare against high-quality spin.

***

A shrewd security man from Cameroon

IMAGE: The security guard from Cameroon. Photograph: K R Nayar

The security guard assigned to Team India during practice hails from Cameroon. He is amused by the immense fan following for cricketers in Dubai.

Coming from a football-obsessed country, he admitted that he has never seen anyone play cricket back home.

He was surprised to know that Cameroon had participated in International Cricket Council tournaments and has both men's and women's teams.

Cameroon's women's cricketer Maeva Douma made headlines during the 2021 Women's T20 World Cup African region qualifier against Uganda when she ran out four batters at the non-striker's end who were backing out.

No wonder this security guard is tasked with protecting Team India -- his sharp eyes ensure that no one crosses the line to reach the players.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com