Is Kohli Okay?

Is Kohli Okay?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 08, 2025 18:58 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli didn't resume batting after the incident. Photograph: ICC/X
 

India's quest for a second major ICC title in a year faces a potential hurdle as Virat Kohli sustained a knee injury during a practice session ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai.

According to Pakistan's Geo TV, Kohli was struck by a fast bowler's delivery, forcing him to stop training immediately. The team physio attended to him, applying a spray and wrapping the injured area with a bandage.

While Kohli didn't resume batting after the incident, the Indian coaching staff said the injury is not serious, and he is expected to be fit for the final.

India will be hoping for a big performance from Kohli, who has been in excellent form throughout the tournament, as they look to secure the Champions Trophy title against New Zealand.

REDIFF CRICKET
