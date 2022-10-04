Unselfish Virat. Slammer DK. 16 Runs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli tells Dinesh Karthik to keep going in the final over of India's innings on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Dinesh Karthik's final over blitzkrieg was one of the many highlights of the second T20I between India and South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

But the moment that stole hearts was between Virat Kohli and Karthik in the final over of India's innings.

At India on 219/3 at the end of the 19th over, Kohli was on verge of completing his half-century, batting on 49.

At the other end was the 'Finisher -- Karthik, his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate, on 1 off one ball.

DK, who came on to bat at the fall of Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in the penultimate over, struck a four and a six off the first four balls in the final over.

He then walked towards Kohli for a chat who unselfishly declined the offer to take strike next ball, asking DK to continue the big hitting.

Karthik then faced the entire over, smashing 16 runs off it and finishing at 17 (not out) off seven with two sixes and a four, powering India to a massive 237/3.

These 16 runs was the difference between the two sides as David Miller's valiant 106* went in vain and India clinched the series 2-0.