Yusuf Pathan reveals why he wants Chris Gayle's bat

Yusuf Pathan reveals why he wants Chris Gayle's bat

Source: ANI
October 03, 2022 23:00 IST
Yusuf Pathan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Legends League Cricket/Twitter

Diwali came early for the Jodhpur fans as they were treated to some power-hitting in true Chris Gayle and Yusuf Pathan-style in a Legends League Cricket match as cricket returned to the blue city after 20 years.

Playing against each other in their league stage match, Gujarat Giants' Gayle hit a 40-ball 68 that included nine boundaries and three sixes while Pathan played a match-winning knock of 39 off 18 balls. He slammed four sixes and a boundary.

Both the batters admitted that they were in awe of each other's batting capabilities and wanted to exchange bats with each other.

 

Pathan said that he always tries to learn from Gayle. "The way Gayle bats is praise-worthy. He has always been a power hitter and likes to dominate bowling attacks. I get to learn so much from him. I would really like to have his bat and keep it as a prized possession. I know that we both use different kinds of bats with different weights so I might not use his bat to play. But I would still want his bat and keep it as a memento," the former India all-rounder said.

The Universe Boss Gayle in response said he is open to exchanging bats. "He wants my bat and I don't know why. But I guess he wants something from the Universe Boss. I might exchange bats with him," the former West Indian captain said.

Both these T-20 stalwarts, who have been on song so far in the season, will once again meet each other in the eliminator tonight when Gujarat Giants take on Bhilwara Kings. 

