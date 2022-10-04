DK's Touching Tweet For Mukesh, Patidar

IMAGE: Pacer Mukesh Kumar was the top wicket-taker for India 'A' in the unofficial three-match Test series against New Zealand 'A'. Photograph: BCCI

Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar didn't know about his national selection until he was added to the Indian team's official WhatsApp group on October 2.

That's when the 28 year old realised that he had been selected for the ODI series against South Africa, starting October 6 in Lucknow.

The pacer's selection stoked a celebration in his family and his Rest of India team-mates also made the day special.

Among those who congratulated Mukesh and Rajat Patidar, who was also picked for the ODI series against South Africa, was wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.

'So happy to see Rajat Patidar there, so deserves this selection. Well done to Mukesh Kumar too', DK tweeted.

'Now Sarfaraz Khan and Indrajith Baba into the Test scheme of things. Can't ignore such brilliant performers and performances. They've just been phenomenal. TALENT APLENTY', DK asserted.

Sarfaraz Khan and Baba Indrajith's centuries in the Irani Cup and Duleep Trophy respectively, DK felt, had made the Mumbai and Chennai batters strong contenders to make their Test debuts the next time India play the long-form game.

Mukesh and batter Rajat have been included in the side that will be led by Shikhar Dhawan on the back of some eye-catching performances in domestic cricket.

Mukesh is one of the few players in recent times to have made it to the Indian limited overs squad without ever having played in the IPL. He has taken 113 wickets in 31 first-class matches, including the ongoing Irani Cup game, and has 17 wickets in 18 List A games with an economy rate of 5.17.

Rajat set the stage on fire in the 2022 IPL and in the Ranji Trophy thereafter.