IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with Unmukt Chand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Unmukt Chand/X

Unmukt Chand, former captain of India's U-19 World Cup-winning team, met Sachin Tendulkar in Dallas.

'God in Dallas today. Always a surreal feeling meeting you, sir', Unmukt posted after meeting Sachin.

Umukt, who led India to the U-19 World Cup triumph in 2012, retired from Indian cricket in 2021 and moved to the US, where he now plays league cricket.

Despite his stellar cricketing journey, he was not picked for the USA squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Tendulkar is all set to lead India in the International Masters League, an exciting new T20 franchise tournament that unites legendary cricketers from six powerhouse nations.