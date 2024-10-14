News
Tendulkar: The new No 10 for Dallas Cowboys!

Tendulkar: The new No 10 for Dallas Cowboys!

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 14, 2024 12:21 IST
Sachin Tendulkar with Micah Aaron Parsons

IMAGE: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Aaron Parsons hands Sachin Tendulkar the No 10 jersey. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Dallas Cowboys/X
 

Sachin Tendulkar was presented with a No 10 jersey by Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones during a special presentation at an NFL game in Houston. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Aaron Parsons handed Tendulkar the jersey.

 

Tendulkar is in the United States as part of his involvement with the National Cricket League.

As a co-owner of the NCL, the batting great is working to introduce cricket to new American audiences with its innovative Sixty Strikes format.

Tendulkar on Sunday kicked off the NCL's community outreach efforts at the University of Texas at Dallas.

'Cricket has given me so much, and being here in Dallas -- both teaching these young athletes and receiving this incredible recognition -- has been truly humbling,' he said.

'Inspiring these kids and sharing my journey with them has been incredibly fulfilling. I want them to know that with dedication, passion, and belief, they can achieve anything -- whether on the cricket field or in life.'

The NCL features past and present big names of world cricket like Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan and Chris Lynn, as it looks to establish itself as the premier event on the global cricket stage.

Headquartered in Dallas, the NCL has also teamed up with greats Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Vivian Richards and Wasim Akram to mentor players.

REDIFF CRICKET
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

