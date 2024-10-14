News
What Tharoor Gifted 'Ton-Up Sanju'

What Tharoor Gifted 'Ton-Up Sanju'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 14, 2024 13:22 IST
Shashi Tharoor with Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Shashi Tharoor with Sanju Samson. Photographs: Kind courtesy Shashi Tharoor/X
 

Sanju Samson got a rousing welcome on his return to Kerala.

Samson smashed his maiden international century to power India to a thumping 133 run victory in the third T20 against Bangladesh and a 3-0 series sweep on Saturday.

Under pressure to keep his place in the team, the batter starred with a sensational 111 from 47 balls -- the second fastest century by an Indian in T20 Internationals.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, a long time fan of Samson, welcomed the batting star on his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram.

'Delighted to give a hero's welcome to 'ton-up Sanju' as @IamSanjuSamson returned to Thiruvananthapuram after his stunning century versus Bangladesh. Found a ponnada in the appropriate India colours to honour him with!' Tharoor posted on X.

'Back home. Just wanted to thank each and everyone out there for all the messages and wishes!!' Sanju responded on Instagram Stories.

'Moments like these are not possible without such genuine wishes and prayers!! Feeling super blessed... Moving on to the next one...' the centurion added.

Shashi Tharoor with Sanju Samson

His nstagram post in which he stated 'I BELIEVED!!' got an appropriate response from his team-mates.

'Same,' replied Captain Suryakumar Yadav.

'Awesome @imsanjusamson,' said his Rajasthan Royals mate Jos Butter.

'Great Knock bro'," commented Shikhar Dhawan.

