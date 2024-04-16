News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Under pressure? Maxwell takes mental health break mid-IPL!

Under pressure? Maxwell takes mental health break mid-IPL!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 16, 2024 09:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell, facing criticism for his low scores, revealed during a press conference that he proactively requested to be dropped from the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell has announced an indefinite break from the IPL 2024 season, citing mental and physical fatigue.

This comes after a string of poor performances with the bat and RCB's struggles in the tournament.

Maxwell, facing criticism for his low scores, revealed during a press conference that he proactively requested to be dropped from the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He emphasised the importance of prioritising his well-being.

"It wasn't a tough call," Maxwell said.

 

"I spoke to Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches, acknowledging my struggles and suggesting they try someone else. I've been here before, pushing through can worsen things. It's time for a mental and physical refresh. Hopefully, I can return stronger if needed."

Maxwell acknowledged his role in RCB's batting woes, particularly in the crucial post-powerplay overs. He believes stepping aside allows others a chance to shine.

This isn't Maxwell's first mental health break from cricket. Recognising the demanding nature of T20 cricket, he explained the impact of small margins on performance.

"Sometimes luck just isn't there," Maxwell admitted.

"Even in the first match, I mistimed a good shot and got out cheaply. When things click, that goes for a boundary, and you're off to a good start. Lately, it hasn't gone my way. A break allows me to refocus and return to form."

RCB will now look to find a replacement who can contribute in the middle order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'BCCI Should Sell RCB!'
'BCCI Should Sell RCB!'
Is RCB done? Du Plessis admits team's struggles
Is RCB done? Du Plessis admits team's struggles
Cummins wants to bat? Is bowling becoming extinct?
Cummins wants to bat? Is bowling becoming extinct?
What Raashii Is Praying For
What Raashii Is Praying For
Why 45% Seats Are Complicated...
Why 45% Seats Are Complicated...
Cummins wants to bat? Is bowling becoming extinct?
Cummins wants to bat? Is bowling becoming extinct?
Substantial rise in attacks on Hindus: Congressman
Substantial rise in attacks on Hindus: Congressman

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL PIX: Head hits ton as SRH down RCB in run-fest

IPL PIX: Head hits ton as SRH down RCB in run-fest

RCB Vs SRH: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

RCB Vs SRH: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances