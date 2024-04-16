Under pressure? Maxwell takes mental health break mid-IPL!

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell, facing criticism for his low scores, revealed during a press conference that he proactively requested to be dropped from the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell has announced an indefinite break from the IPL 2024 season, citing mental and physical fatigue.

This comes after a string of poor performances with the bat and RCB's struggles in the tournament.

Maxwell, facing criticism for his low scores, revealed during a press conference that he proactively requested to be dropped from the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He emphasised the importance of prioritising his well-being.

"It wasn't a tough call," Maxwell said.

"I spoke to Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches, acknowledging my struggles and suggesting they try someone else. I've been here before, pushing through can worsen things. It's time for a mental and physical refresh. Hopefully, I can return stronger if needed."

Maxwell acknowledged his role in RCB's batting woes, particularly in the crucial post-powerplay overs. He believes stepping aside allows others a chance to shine.

This isn't Maxwell's first mental health break from cricket. Recognising the demanding nature of T20 cricket, he explained the impact of small margins on performance.

"Sometimes luck just isn't there," Maxwell admitted.

"Even in the first match, I mistimed a good shot and got out cheaply. When things click, that goes for a boundary, and you're off to a good start. Lately, it hasn't gone my way. A break allows me to refocus and return to form."

RCB will now look to find a replacement who can contribute in the middle order.