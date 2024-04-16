News
Pat Cummins wants to bat? Is bowling becoming extinct?

Pat Cummins wants to bat? Is bowling becoming extinct?

April 16, 2024 09:03 IST
Pat Cummins

Photograph: BCCI

Pat Cummins chuckled, barely containing his delight after Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore in a record-breaking encounter.

The SRH skipper, who emerged as the match's most effective bowler, admitted he'd have loved to be wielding the willow instead, with both teams rewriting the record books in a high-scoring thriller.

"Wish I was a batter," Cummins could afford to smile after his team emerged victorious. The SRH skipper said that when his team scored 277 a few weeks back, he never thought that total could be surpassed.

 

"Against Mumbai a few weeks ago, I thought it won't happen again, but it has happened again. Give me a few more years please (on whether bowlers will go extinct)! It feels like you bowl an over for seven or eight feels great."

The Chinnaswamy track seemed a bit slower in earlier games but things have indeed changed.

"I've given up trying to read the pitches," Cummins said.

