Under-fire Rohit hits the nets with Mumbai Ranji team

Under-fire Rohit hits the nets with Mumbai Ranji team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 14, 2025 13:14 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Will Rohit Sharma return to Ranji Trophy after 10 years? Photograph: BCCI

Embattled India captain Rohit Sharma practised with the Mumbai team on Tuesday as the side geared up for the resumption of Ranji Trophy from January 23.

The 37-year-old, who endured a horror run with the bat during the five-Test series in Australia, took part in a morning practice session at the MCA-BKC ground in Bandra, suburban Mumbai.

 

Rohit managed just 31 runs across three Tests in Australia and was forced to drop himself from the series-deciding fifth and final Test in Sydney due to his poor form.

His Test future looks uncertain after a poor run with the bat, scoring just one fifty in his last 15 innings.

2024 was the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket. He scored 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches, averaging 24.76.

He attended a review meeting on Sunday to assess the team's poor showing in Australia along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's new secretary Devajit Saikia.

It remains to be seen if Rohit plays in Mumbai's next match against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKC ground in suburban Mumbai on January 23.

His last Ranji match for Mumbai was way back in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

