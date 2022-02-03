PIX: India vs Australia, U-19 WC

Skipper Dhull scores ton as India pile mammoth total.

IMAGE: India captain Yash Dhull celebrates on reaching his century. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Skipper Yash Dhull gave a glimpse of his enormous talent with a superbly-crafted hundred while deputy Shaik Rasheed ideally complemented him with 94 as India scored a mammoth 290 for 5 against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Osborn on Wednesday.

Dhull (110 off 110) was able to complete a fine century but Rasheed (94 off 108) fell short of the mark by six runs as they added 204 runs for the third wicket to pile up a score that might well be beyond Australia's reach.

He also became only the third Indian captain to hit a hundred in the tournament’s history after the feat was earlier achieved by Virat Kohli and the prodigious Unmukt Chand.

India opted to bat after winning the toss, knowing it wasn't the easiest of pitches.

Australian pacers bowled well in the opening powerplay and the fact that Indian openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (6 off 30) and Harnoor Singh (16 off 30) were also overtly defensive, helped them build pressure.

William Salzmann rocked Raghuvanshi's off-stump with a beauty that straightened after pitching.

Harnoor tried to pull a rising ball on leg stump from Tobia Snell only to glove it back to the wicketkeeper, leaving India at 37 for two in the 13th over.

India's two best batters, Dhull and Rasheed, then got together to lift the team out of a spot of bother.

Playing only their third game of the tournament after missing two due to COVID, Rasheed and Dhull showed maturity beyond their age to build the innings.

Dhull got a lot of runs square and behind square, with deft late-cuts off spinners being one of his pet shots.

IMAGE: India vice-captain Shaik Rasheed fell six runs short of a century. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rasheed, whose first boundary was an aerial straight drive, ended up eight fours and a six.

The straight six he hit late in his innings off Jack Nisbet took him into the 90s. His punch shot through the cover off Salzmann was the most attractive shot he played.

The highly rated Dhull played another sublime knock. The pitch was on the slower side but he rotated the strike at ease before accelerating to pick boundaries at will, collecting 10 fours and a six in total.

He got to three figures with a two in the 45th over and next ball was a pull shot off Tom Whitney for the second six of the innings.

After Dhull's departure, Rasheed could not get to a deserving hundred after being caught at backward point off Nisbet.

Australia were sloppy in the field through the innings. Rasheed was dropped on 24 and missed an easy run out chance of Dhull who was batting on 74.

With two set batters gone in quick succession, the flow of the innings was slightly disrupted before Nishant Sindhu (12 not out off 10), Dinesh Bana (20 not out off 4 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangagekar (13 off 10) came up with the big shots in the death overs.

The last over from pacer Tom Whitney yielded as many as 27 runs including three sixes and two fours.