January 02, 2021 15:24 IST

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav was ruled out of India's last two Tests against Australia. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa have been blessed with a baby girl.

"It's a girl," the 33-year-old captioned the picture on Twitter.

"Welcome to the world, Little Princes! So thrilled that you are here!"

Umesh will get some time to spend with the new-born and his wife Tanya after he was ruled out of India's last two Tests against Australia due to a calf injury he sustained during the second match in Melbourne.