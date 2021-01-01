Anushka, Virat ring in 2021 with Natasa, Hardik

Last updated on: January 01, 2021 16:56 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohi/Twitter

2021 will bring in plenty of good cheer for Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Team India captain Virat Kohli who are expecting their first child in January.

Kohli, who returned to India from Australia to be with Anushka when their child is born, shared a photograph with Anu, team-mate Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic, and other friends.

IMAGE: Virat and friends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohi/Twitter

'Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together with friends in safe environments. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021,' the skipper captioned the pix.

Hardik shared the picture, wishing everone, 'A get together with friends to bring in the year. All duly tested and safe Happy new year to you all.'