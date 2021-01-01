News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Natarajan to replace injured Umesh for last 2 Aus Tests

Natarajan to replace injured Umesh for last 2 Aus Tests

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 01, 2021 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thangarasu Natarajan

IMAGE: Pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan bowls during the Indian nets session in Adelaide Oval, on December 16, 2020. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan earned his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad after he was named as the replacement for the injured Umesh Yadav for the last two games against Australia.

 

Umesh was ruled out of the last two Tests against Australia with a calf injury which he sustained during the second match against Australia at MCG, which India won by eight wickets.

Natarajan impressed with the ball during the limited overs series against Australia and was retained as the net bowler for India for the Tests.

"Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. He underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series," BCCI said in a media release.

The BCCI also confirmed that Shardul Thakur was added to the Indian Test team ahead of the Melbourne Test after he was called in as the replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami.

"Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries," BCCI added.

The third Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 to 11, while the fourth and final Test will be held at Brisbane, from January 15 to 19.

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
ICC Test ranking: Rahane rises to 6th; Ashwin 7th
ICC Test ranking: Rahane rises to 6th; Ashwin 7th
Rohit misses daughter's birthday; Hardik is all smiles
Rohit misses daughter's birthday; Hardik is all smiles
Why Warner is a 'big inclusion' for Australia...
Why Warner is a 'big inclusion' for Australia...
Crime branch probes Kerala couple's self-immolation
Crime branch probes Kerala couple's self-immolation
How govt plans to fast-track distribution of vaccine
How govt plans to fast-track distribution of vaccine
Why Warner is a 'big inclusion' for Australia...
Why Warner is a 'big inclusion' for Australia...
Protesting farmers stay firm as Delhi shivers at 1.1°C
Protesting farmers stay firm as Delhi shivers at 1.1°C

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Shardul likely to play in Sydney Test, Umesh out of series

Shardul likely to play in Sydney Test, Umesh out of series

PIX: Rohit has just got the engine started

PIX: Rohit has just got the engine started

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use