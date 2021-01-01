Natarajan to replace injured Umesh for last 2 Aus Tests

Source:

IMAGE: Pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan bowls during the Indian nets session in Adelaide Oval, on December 16, 2020. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan earned his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad after he was named as the replacement for the injured Umesh Yadav for the last two games against Australia.

Umesh was ruled out of the last two Tests against Australia with a calf injury which he sustained during the second match against Australia at MCG, which India won by eight wickets.

Natarajan impressed with the ball during the limited overs series against Australia and was retained as the net bowler for India for the Tests.



"Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. He underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series," BCCI said in a media release.



The BCCI also confirmed that Shardul Thakur was added to the Indian Test team ahead of the Melbourne Test after he was called in as the replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami.



"Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries," BCCI added.



The third Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 to 11, while the fourth and final Test will be held at Brisbane, from January 15 to 19.



India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan.