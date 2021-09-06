News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » UAE stumper-batter Shabbir banned for 4 years

UAE stumper-batter Shabbir banned for 4 years

Source: PTI
September 06, 2021 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Gulam Shabbir (right) was banned from all forms cricket for four years after he admitted breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

UAE's wicketkeeper-batsman Gulam Shabbir was on Monday banned from all cricket for four years after he admitted breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code during the series against Nepal and Zimbabwe in 2019.

The game's governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) disclosed that Shabbir breached articles 2.4.4, 2.4.5. 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the Code.

 

Shabbir failed to disclose to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) the full details of attempted approaches to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Nepal in January/February 2019.

He also failed to disclose to the ACU full details of approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Zimbabwe in April 2019.

He also did not disclose an approach received by a teammate to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Zimbabwe and hid full details of facts and/or incidents that he was aware of which may have evidenced corrupt conduct by other Participants.

As per article 2.4.6, he failed to cooperate with the ACU's investigation by failing to surrender all his mobile devices upon request and failing to produce documentation requested by the ACU and also obstructed the ACU's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation (2.4.7).  

His ban is effective till August 20, 2025. "Shabbir played 40 matches for the UAE and was expected to understand his responsibilities as an international cricketer.

"He also attended at least three anti-corruption education sessions in which players were reminded of their obligations to report any approaches by corrupters," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, said.

"It was disappointing to note that he did not report any of the approaches. Although he was cooperative when interviewed and expressed remorse, it is only appropriate that he be banned so that a strong message goes out to other players and potential corrupters," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India have never lost a Test after setting 368 target
India have never lost a Test after setting 368 target
Good enough wicket to chase down 368, says Woakes
Good enough wicket to chase down 368, says Woakes
'Boys were distracted but did well to focus on Day 4'
'Boys were distracted but did well to focus on Day 4'
Cong in best position to lead Oppn alliance: Khurshid
Cong in best position to lead Oppn alliance: Khurshid
We are focussed on winning Asian Games: Manpreet
We are focussed on winning Asian Games: Manpreet
India administering 1.25 cr Covid vaccines daily: PM
India administering 1.25 cr Covid vaccines daily: PM
Taliban confirm ISI chief met their leader in Kabul
Taliban confirm ISI chief met their leader in Kabul

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Shastri tests positive in RT-PCR; to miss 5th Test

Shastri tests positive in RT-PCR; to miss 5th Test

Rahane's slump not a concern yet for Team India

Rahane's slump not a concern yet for Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances