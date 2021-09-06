India have never lost a Test after setting a 368 target

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the important numbers from Day 4 of the 4th Test.
3 Number of Asian players to have aggregated 1.000 runs in both England and Australia. Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in doing so.
0 Number of instances before this match of first four Indian batsmen all scoring 40+ (Rohit Sharma 127, K L Rahul 46, Cheteshwar Pujara 61 and Virat Kohli 44) together in the same innings in a Test in England.
9 Number of players to make 50+ scores in both innings of a Test at number 8 or lower.
Shardul Thakur became the fourth Indian player to do so after Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha. The complete list:
50+ scores in both innings of a Test
batting at number 8 or lower
|Player
|Scores
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|Buster Nupen (South Africa)
|51 & 69
|England
|Durban
|1928
|Eric Dalton (South Africa)
|117 & 57*
|England
|The Oval
|1935
|Alan Knott (England)
|92 & 63
|Australia
|The Oval
|1972
|Guy Whittall (Zimbabwe)
|85 & 51
|South Africa
|Bloemfontein
|1999
|Harbhajan Singh (India)
|69 & 115
|New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|2010
|Peter Siddle (Australia)
|51 & 50
|India
|Delhi
|2013
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)
|58 & 63*
|England
|Nottingham
|2014
|Wriddhiman Saha (Iniad)
|54* & 58*
|New Zealand
|Kolkata
|2016
|Shardul Thakur (India)
|57 & 60
|England
|The Oval
|2021
105 Balls taken by Rishabh Pant to score his fifty -- his slowest in Test cricket.
Pant's previous slowest fifty had come off 100 balls against Australia at Brisbane in 2021.
104 Number of wickets taken by Moeen Ali in Tests in England -- the same as that of Tony Lock.
Now among the England spinners only Derek Underwood (145), Jim Laker (135) and Graeme Swann (120) have taken more wickets in England than Moeen (Shane Warne has a tally of 129 wickets in England).
466 India's second innings total -- their second-highest total in their second innings in England, after 510 at Leeds in 1967.
2 Number of times India have batted longer than 148.2 overs in the second innings of a Test in England -- 209.2 overs at Leeds in 1967 and 150.5 overs at The Oval in 1979.
368 The target for England to win.
India have never lost a Test after setting a target of 368 or more.
Australia's 342/8 at Perth in 1977-1978 being the highest successful chase against India.
On the other hand, England have never won a Test scoring this many runs in the fourth innings (362/9 against Australia at Leeds in 2019 being their highest successful chase).
