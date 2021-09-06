India have never lost a Test after setting a 368 target

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the important numbers from Day 4 of the 4th Test.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant leaps to safety on Day 4 of the 4th Test at The Oval, September 5, 2021. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

3 Number of Asian players to have aggregated 1.000 runs in both England and Australia. Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in doing so.

0 Number of instances before this match of first four Indian batsmen all scoring 40+ (Rohit Sharma 127, K L Rahul 46, Cheteshwar Pujara 61 and Virat Kohli 44) together in the same innings in a Test in England.

9 Number of players to make 50+ scores in both innings of a Test at number 8 or lower.

Shardul Thakur became the fourth Indian player to do so after Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha. The complete list:

50+ scores in both innings of a Test

batting at number 8 or lower

Player Scores Vs Venue Year Buster Nupen (South Africa) 51 & 69 England Durban 1928 Eric Dalton (South Africa) 117 & 57* England The Oval 1935 Alan Knott (England) 92 & 63 Australia The Oval 1972 Guy Whittall (Zimbabwe) 85 & 51 South Africa Bloemfontein 1999 Harbhajan Singh (India) 69 & 115 New Zealand Ahmedabad 2010 Peter Siddle (Australia) 51 & 50 India Delhi 2013 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) 58 & 63* England Nottingham 2014 Wriddhiman Saha (Iniad) 54* & 58* New Zealand Kolkata 2016 Shardul Thakur (India) 57 & 60 England The Oval 2021

105 Balls taken by Rishabh Pant to score his fifty -- his slowest in Test cricket.

Pant's previous slowest fifty had come off 100 balls against Australia at Brisbane in 2021.

104 Number of wickets taken by Moeen Ali in Tests in England -- the same as that of Tony Lock.

Now among the England spinners only Derek Underwood (145), Jim Laker (135) and Graeme Swann (120) have taken more wickets in England than Moeen (Shane Warne has a tally of 129 wickets in England).

466 India's second innings total -- their second-highest total in their second innings in England, after 510 at Leeds in 1967.

2 Number of times India have batted longer than 148.2 overs in the second innings of a Test in England -- 209.2 overs at Leeds in 1967 and 150.5 overs at The Oval in 1979.

368 The target for England to win.

India have never lost a Test after setting a target of 368 or more.

Australia's 342/8 at Perth in 1977-1978 being the highest successful chase against India.

On the other hand, England have never won a Test scoring this many runs in the fourth innings (362/9 against Australia at Leeds in 2019 being their highest successful chase).

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com