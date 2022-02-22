News
UAE, Ireland seal T20 World Cup spots

UAE, Ireland seal T20 World Cup spots

February 22, 2022 23:00 IST
ICC World Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/Twitter

The United Arab Emirates and Ireland qualified for the men's Twenty20 World Cup by winning their semi-finals in the qualifying tournament in Oman on Tuesday.

UAE ended the three-match winning run of Nepal with a 68-run victory to qualify for the T20 World Cup for the second time, while Ireland defeated Oman by 56 runs and will make their seventh appearance at the global showpiece event.

 

The T20 World Cup is set to be held from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 across seven cities in Australia. The tournament was scheduled to take place Down Under in late 2020 but was postponed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICC World Cup

Australia are set to defend the title on home soil after winning the 2021 edition by beating neighbours New Zealand in the final.

UAE and Ireland took the 13th and 14th spots for the T20 World Cup, with the last two places to be decided at the second qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in July.

The winners of Thursday's final between UAE and Ireland in the qualifiers will secure a place in Group 1 of the first round at the World Cup. They will join Sri Lanka and Namibia with the fourth team to be decided after the second qualifiers.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

