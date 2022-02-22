Saha will not reveal journalist's name for time being

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha, who was dropped from Indian team for the Sri Lanka series, took to Twitter to allege that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview. Photograph: Wriddhiman Saha/Twitter

Out-of-favour India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha says he will restrain from making public the name of the journalist who threatened him he doesn’t want to jeopardise his career.

‘I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kinds of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name,’ Saha tweeted on Tuesday.

'My nature isn’t such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and every one who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude,’ Saha added.

Saha, 37, who was dropped from Indian team for the Sri Lanka series, took to Twitter on Sunday to allege that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview.

Following his tweet about the threat from a journalist, former head coach Ravi Shastri and former India stars Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Sigh came out in his support and asked Saha to reveal the name of the scribe.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saha also found backing from the Indian Cricketers' Association.