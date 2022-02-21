News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Brian Lara visited the Taj Mahal

When Brian Lara visited the Taj Mahal

By Rediff Cricket
February 21, 2022 16:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

He holds the record for the highest score in Test cricket -- 400 not out against England.

He also scored the third highest score in Test cricket -- 375 not out against England.

He holds the record for the highest first class score in cricket history -- 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham, which is the only time any batter has scored over 500 runs in first class cricket.

Brian Charles Lara, who will turn 53 (May 2) during IPL 2022, is now the strategic advisor and batting coach at the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the cricketing legend at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

All photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Lara poses for a photograph with security personnel at the Taj.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Ex-Indian Air force man Saurabh ready for 'India Test'
Ex-Indian Air force man Saurabh ready for 'India Test'
Amazon, Reliance set to clash over IPL media rights
Amazon, Reliance set to clash over IPL media rights
IPL 2023-27 media rights to fetch BCCI $6.7 billion?
IPL 2023-27 media rights to fetch BCCI $6.7 billion?
Lakhimpur: Farmers' kin moves SC against Mishra's bail
Lakhimpur: Farmers' kin moves SC against Mishra's bail
Priyanka, Yogi: Catch Them Young
Priyanka, Yogi: Catch Them Young
Hardik Pandya and 'coolest water baby'
Hardik Pandya and 'coolest water baby'
Manipur women leaders' quest for fair representation
Manipur women leaders' quest for fair representation

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

'May he play for India one day': Gani leaves his mark

'May he play for India one day': Gani leaves his mark

Three talking points as Rohit & Co. sweep T20 series

Three talking points as Rohit & Co. sweep T20 series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances