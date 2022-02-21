When Brian Lara visited the Taj Mahal

He holds the record for the highest score in Test cricket -- 400 not out against England.

He also scored the third highest score in Test cricket -- 375 not out against England.

He holds the record for the highest first class score in cricket history -- 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham, which is the only time any batter has scored over 500 runs in first class cricket.

Brian Charles Lara, who will turn 53 (May 2) during IPL 2022, is now the strategic advisor and batting coach at the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the cricketing legend at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

IMAGE: Lara poses for a photograph with security personnel at the Taj.

