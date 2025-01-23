HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » U19 World Cup: Trisha powers India to Super Six

U19 World Cup: Trisha powers India to Super Six

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 16:23 IST

x

G Trisha

IMAGE: G Trisha's 49 was worth its weight in gold. Photograph: ICC/X

Opener G Trisha's composed 49 and pacers' excellent new ball spell fashioned India's lopsided 60-run win over Sri Lanka and their entry into the Super Six of the ICC U19 T20 Women's World Cup as Group A toppers in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

On a spiteful pitch, Trisha's 44-ball knock (5x4, 1x6) was worth its weight in gold as it guided India to a competitive 118 for nine.

Pacers VJ Joshitha and Shabnam then tore through the Lankan top-order to reduce them to 9 for four in 3.2 overs, and run out of skipper Manudi Nanayakkara an over later had them reeling at 12 for five.

 

Team India players

Sri Lanka were eventually restricted to 58 for nine in 20 overs as India finished the group engagements with all-win record in three matches.

There was not much life left in Sri Lanka's chase once the spinners were introduced, and India's assortment of left-arm orthodox tweakers did the mopping up job to perfection.

Rashmika Sewwandi (15, 12b, 2x4) looked in good touch for the while she lasted, but mounting asking rate forced her to take chances against Parunika Sisodia, and got caught in the deep.

It was also the only double digit score in the Lankan innings.

Sisodia (2/7) was the pick among spinners as she and her colleagues Ayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma, who picked up stunning figures of 5/5 against Malaysia in the previous match, dismantled the lower order without much ado.

Earlier, India's batting too went through stormy seas but Player of the Match Trisha held together the defending champions with exemplary maturity.

The right-hander placed her shots cleverly and in a rare show of aggression slammed Shashni Gimhani over long-off for a six.

She fell to the part-time medium pace of Nanayakkara, but Joshitha's (9-ball 14) and Mithila Vinod's (10-ball 16) helped India add some precious runs in the back end of the innings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Loving this from New India! No fear cricket'
'Loving this from New India! No fear cricket'
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
No mystery who is India's game changer...
No mystery who is India's game changer...
Chakravarthy Debate Heats Up
Chakravarthy Debate Heats Up
Abhishek Sharma reveals secret to his explosive 79
Abhishek Sharma reveals secret to his explosive 79

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cancer: 5 Symptoms You SHOULD NOT Ignore

webstory image 2

Bollywood's 14 Most-Followed Actresses On Instagram

webstory image 3

Achaari Paneer Fry: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

CM to inaugurate Bhopal's largest newly constructed flyover today1:04

CM to inaugurate Bhopal's largest newly constructed...

PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Samvidhan Sadan2:19

PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in...

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of California blazes0:47

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD