Chakravarthy Debate Heats Up

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy has quickly become one of India's most consistent bowlers in T20Is. Photograph: BCCI

Varun Chakravarthy continues to impress.

Following his stellar performance in the first T20I against England, the leg-spinner has garnered further praise from former Tamil Nadu team-mate Dinesh Karthik.

This comes after DK urged the BCCI to include Chakravarthy in the Champions Trophy squad two months ago, despite his exclusion from the ODI squad.

Chakravarthy, who has quickly become one of India's most consistent bowlers in T20Is, further cemented his reputation with a brilliant 3-23 in the first T20I in Kolkata.

Reacting to his earlier tweet where he expressed that India would make a 'grave error' if Chakravarthy wasn't picked for the Champions Trophy, Karthik asked on X, 'Could they have fitted him in????'

Team India announced its 15-man squad for theChampions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, January 18, 2025. A notable absentee was Karun Nair, the in-form batter who was on a run-scoring spree in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

When asked about Nair's exclusion, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged the batter's exceptional form but explained that it was difficult to find a place for him in the squad.

'We did discuss Karun Nair,' Agarkar said. 'Averaging 750-plus is special, but fitting everyone into a 15-man squad is difficult.'

DK's tweet about fitting in Chakravarthy and Agarkar's comment on fitting in players into the team seem to echo the same sentiment: When it comes to squad selection, not everyone can make the cut.