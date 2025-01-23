HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Chakravarthy Debate Heats Up

Chakravarthy Debate Heats Up

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 08:25 IST

x

Varun Chakaravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy has quickly become one of India's most consistent bowlers in T20Is.Photograph: BCCI

Varun Chakravarthy continues to impress.

Following his stellar performance in the first T20I against England, the leg-spinner has garnered further praise from former Tamil Nadu team-mate Dinesh Karthik.

This comes after DK urged the BCCI to include Chakravarthy in the Champions Trophy squad two months ago, despite his exclusion from the ODI squad.

 

Varun Chakaravarthy

Chakravarthy, who has quickly become one of India's most consistent bowlers in T20Is, further cemented his reputation with a brilliant 3-23 in the first T20I in Kolkata.

Reacting to his earlier tweet where he expressed that India would make a 'grave error' if Chakravarthy wasn't picked for the Champions Trophy, Karthik asked on X, 'Could they have fitted him in????'

Team India announced its 15-man squad for theChampions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, January 18, 2025. A notable absentee was Karun Nair, the in-form batter who was on a run-scoring spree in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

When asked about Nair's exclusion, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged the batter's exceptional form but explained that it was difficult to find a place for him in the squad.

'We did discuss Karun Nair,' Agarkar said. 'Averaging 750-plus is special, but fitting everyone into a 15-man squad is difficult.'

DK's tweet about fitting in Chakravarthy and Agarkar's comment on fitting in players into the team seem to echo the same sentiment: When it comes to squad selection, not everyone can make the cut.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Shami was not included in Playing XI for 1st T20I
Why Shami was not included in Playing XI for 1st T20I
Sensational Arshdeep sets T20I record!
Sensational Arshdeep sets T20I record!
'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
'Chahal Has Been Totally Finished'
'Chahal Has Been Totally Finished'
Does Indian Cricket Need A Plumber?
Does Indian Cricket Need A Plumber?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 14 Most-Followed Actresses On Instagram

webstory image 2

5 Incredible Benefits Of Rice Bran Oil

webstory image 3

Can't Get Back To Sleep? 6 Tips To Fight Insomnia

VIDEOS

'Not for me to comment- - -', EAM Jaishankar schools journalist over US-China relations2:58

'Not for me to comment- - -', EAM Jaishankar schools...

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport0:26

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport

Jalgaon: Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles passengers3:21

Jalgaon: Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD