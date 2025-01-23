No mystery who is India's game changer...

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates after dismissing Liam Livingstone. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Abhishek Sharma starred in India's seven-wicket win over England in the T20 series opener but he chose to share credit with mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy after the emphatic victory, saying he has been a game-changer for the team since his comeback.

England were cruising at nearly nine runs per over after the powerplay when Chakravarthy, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, turned the game around with a crucial over.

He dismissed Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in three deliveries, shifting the momentum in India's favour. The other bowlers then capitalised on those breakthroughs to bowl England out for 132, a target India chased down in just 12.5 overs.

"If you look at the last few series, Varun has been our game-changer. In T20 cricket, where good batting conditions are common, having a bowler you can rely on is crucial.

"Opponents find it difficult to pick him, and even our other spinners, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel, have been equally effective," Sharma said in the post-match media interaction in Kolkata.