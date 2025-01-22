Abhishek Sharma reveals secret to his explosive 79

'Wanted to express myself but special mention to captain (Suryakumar Yadav) and coach (Gambhir), the freedom they have given us as youngsters is tremendous'

The jury is still out on his coaching methodology as far as traditional formats are concerned but India's young T20 stars, including opener Abhishek Sharma gave a thumbs up to embattled Gautam Gambhir after the hosts blitzed past England by seven wickets in the opening match in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma struck 79 off just 34 balls to help India chase down a small target. Photograph: BCCI

The 24-year-old struck 79 off just 34 balls to help India chase down a small target of 133 in just 12.5 overs at the Eden Gardens.

"I wanted to express myself but special mention to captain (Suryakumar Yadav) and coach (Gambhir), the freedom they have given us as youngsters is tremendous," Abhishek said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

While there were talks about Gambhir not being on same page with senior players during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Abhishek swore by the dressing room atmosphere.

"Never seen an environment like this, express yourself, hit your shots, even from the first ball," Abhishek added.

Asked about his plan, he revealed that it was a simple one --playing like he does in the IPL.

"My plan was simple, play like I played in IPL," the left-handed batter, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad said.

He stayed deep inside the crease while using the pace of deliveries bowled by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

"I practiced my trigger movements before the match, I knew they (England bowlers) would bowl short and check my patience. I executed my plans very well."

Talking about the Eden pitch, he said, "It was sticking a bit, double-paced, but the way our bowlers bowled was good, thought we'd chase 160-170."

Abhishek and Sanju Samson have struck a good understanding.

"Sanju and I talk as partners. When he bats, I enjoy at the other end."

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the energy after India won the toss set the tome of the match.

"There's a lot of freedom given, we want to play a bit different. Bowlers had plans, executed, and the way we batted was icing on the cake. We did the same in South Africa."

"Hardik had responsibility to bowl new ball so cushion to play the extra spinner. Varun's preparations are on point, and Arshdeep is taking the extra responsibility."

England captain Jos Buttler said his team "wants to be aggressive and watchable" under new coach Brendon McCullum, who had introduced ultra-aggressive "Bazball" style of batting in the Test format.

"We want to be aggressive and watchable, but venue to venue got to assess conditions. Enjoyment of the game is always there, I'm enjoying the environment, I'm a big McCullum fan, always have been. Enjoying working with him," he said.

"Some really good players in there, we'll be better for the run-out. Jof looked good, superstar, looked threatening, Mark Wood bowled fast, exciting."

On the pitch, he said, "There was a little in the wicket early on, didn't expect that, but if you came through that phase it was a good pitch and a fast-scoring ground.