Taare Zameen Pe: Indian cricket stars FAIL on Ranji return

IMAGE: Punjab's Shubman Gill scored just 4 against Kerala, caught at slips. Photograph: X

A slew of Indian cricket stars returned to domestic cricket after the team's horrendous show in Test cricket.

India's Test failure stretches back to the team's 3-0 whitewash at home at the hands of New Zealand, followed by a 3-1 hammering Down Under all thanks to failure of India's star batters.

But they seemed to learn nothing from their past mistakes.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed by Jammu and Kashmir's Umar Nazir for 3. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

From Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, all Prima Donnas of Indian cricket were humbled domestic bowlers on their return to Ranji cricket.

While Rohit (3), Jaiswal (4), Shreyas (11) and Dube failed in the first innings of their match against Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai, Punjab's Gill was dismissed for 4, caught in the slips by Kerala's KL Shrijith.

Pant was out for 1.