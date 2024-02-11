News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's captain spills the tactics that crushed India

Australia's captain spills the tactics that crushed India

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 11, 2024 23:14 IST
Australia

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC World Cup/X

Emotions ran high as Australia clinched the U-19 World Cup title, and captain Hugh Weibgen couldn't contain his pride.

With an exceptional performance by bowlers Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, and Tom Straker, the Australian unit showcased impeccable teamwork.

"It's unbelievable. I am so proud of this group of boys and the coaches. A lot of work has gone in over the last few months," Australia captain Hugh Weibgen said.

"We had fair bit of confidence that if we got 250 on the board, we'd defend it. India, obviously, is a class side, they dominated the whole tournament and they were on the wrong side today but they have a lot of class."

Australian bowlers were on the money with Callum Vidler (2/35), Charlie Anderson (1/42), Mahli Beardman (3/15) and Tom Straker (1/32) sharing seven wickets in the final.

"Personally, as a unit they work so well together. They know their roles, they know their jobs. I'll be very surprised if the four of them don't go a long way."

Weibgen also heaped praise on Harjas Singh, who top-scored for Australia with 55.

"Form is temporary, class is permanent. Full credit to the coaches for keeping faith in him. We had full faith he could get the job done."

 

Beardman, who was adjudged the player of the match, described it as a "surreal" feeling.

"It's pretty surreal, hasn't fully set in yet. But it's something we've been working towards for a long, long time so the hard work has paid off," he said.

Asked about their plans against India, Beardman said: "They've been incredible and we knew it was going to be a good battle. For me I just wanted to use my short balls and hit the top of off."

"I've been thinking about my bowling, my field settings. Just trying to work on the mental side of the ball."

Source: PTI
