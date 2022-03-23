News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tye replaces Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants

Tye replaces Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants

Source: PTI
March 23, 2022 20:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Right-arm pacer, Andrew Tye has so far played 27 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets.

IMAGE: Right-arm pacer, Andrew Tye has so far played 27 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming Indian Premier League, it was announced on Wednesday.

 

The announcement was made via an IPL media advisory.

Wood suffered an elbow injury during England's first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 crore.

LSG -- who will be making their IPL debut this season – will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The IPL-15 begins with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

Tye, who was with Rajasthan Royals earlier, had left the IPL midway last season due to personal reasons.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch Out For These Ranji Stars!
Watch Out For These Ranji Stars!
Why this will be the best IPL season
Why this will be the best IPL season
Gambhir wants Rahul to be 'fearless, risk taker'
Gambhir wants Rahul to be 'fearless, risk taker'
India crosses $400-bn milestone in exports
India crosses $400-bn milestone in exports
Birbhum killings heinous, no forgiving culprits: Modi
Birbhum killings heinous, no forgiving culprits: Modi
Ukraine War Has Reduced Russia To An Even Lesser Power
Ukraine War Has Reduced Russia To An Even Lesser Power
People frustrated with VIP darshan in temples: HC
People frustrated with VIP darshan in temples: HC

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Tye questions money spent on IPL during COVID

Tye questions money spent on IPL during COVID

What a dazzling debut!

What a dazzling debut!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances