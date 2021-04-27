Tye questions money spent on IPL during pandemic

April 27, 2021 11:38 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye left the Indian Premier League and returned to Australia on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Andrew Tye, who left the Indian Premier League bio-bubble and returned to Australia on Sunday, questioned franchise owners over spending so much on the IPL when the Indian public is struggling for basic medical amenities.

'From a player safety point of view, we're safe now but is it going to stay safe?' Tye was quoted by cricket.com.au.

'But looking at it from an Indian point of view, how are these companies and franchises spending so much money, and the government, on the IPL when there's people not being able to get accepted into hospital?' Tye asked.

'If sport can continue and be one of those avenues to relieve stress or give a glimmer of hope that the world is OK and there is light at the end of the tunnel, I think it should go ahead. But I know that's not everyone's feelings and I completely respect everyone's views from all angles,' the 34 year old who plays for Western Australia in domestic cricket and the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League added.

On Sunday, Tye flew from Mumbai to Doha on his way to Sydney. He said he feared getting locked out of his country owing to mounting quarantine cases from India in his hometown Perth.

As many as 14 Australian players now remain in the event, including stars Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), as well as coaches Ricky Ponting (DC) and Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

Commentators Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Michael Slater and Lisa Sthalekar are also among the Australians involved with the IPL 2021.