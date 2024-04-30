News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia's annual remuneration may be around Rs 50 crore

Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia's annual remuneration may be around Rs 50 crore

Source: PTI
April 30, 2024 20:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wipro's new CEO Srinivas Pallia will receive an annual remuneration of up to $6 million (about Rs 50 crore), according to a regulatory filing by the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company.

Wipro

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Wipro

Earlier in April, Wipro announced the appointment of Pallia as its new CEO and MD, following the sudden resignation of Thierry Delaporte.

Delaporte's annual salary of over Rs 80 crore at Wipro had made headlines last year.

According to a Wipro filing related to notice of postal ballot, Pallia's remuneration will range between $3.5 million to $6 million per annum (at the lower and upper end of basic and target variable pays).

 

"... the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded for the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company, to hold office for a period of five years with effect from April 7, 2024 to April 6, 2029, on the terms and conditions of appointment, including payment of remuneration with effect from April 7, 2024...," the notice of postal ballot said, outlining the basic and variable elements of the remuneration.

On the target variable pay, the company said the actual payout will vary based on the organisation level achievement on parameters of revenue and profit, and such other criteria as may be determined by the Board of Directors, from time to time.

The company has also granted long-term incentives to Pallia in the form of American Depository Shares (ADS) Restricted Stock Units (ADS RSUs) and ADS Performance Stock Units (ADS PSUs), amounting to an amount of $4 million, with a defined vesting schedule.

The company's board also approved the payment of cash compensation to Thierry Delaporte, former CEO and MD.

The company recently posted its Q4 earnings, reporting a 7.8 per cent fall in profits to Rs 2,835 crore.

Flagging an uncertain macroeconomic environment, the new CEO had spelt out focus areas for the firm, and asserted that the immediate priority for the company is to "accelerate growth".

Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 and has held various leadership roles since then, including president of the Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services.

Pallia -- after taking over the helm at the $11 billion IT services firm -- in a post on LinkedIn had said he looks forward to working with 2,40,000 "Wiproites" and taking the "iconic" company to the next phase of growth.

Pallia said he is energised by possibilities before the company and industry in a new era fuelled by rapid technological progress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Smallcaps Poised For Largest 5-Month Gain
Smallcaps Poised For Largest 5-Month Gain
How China Is Wooing Elon Musk
How China Is Wooing Elon Musk
Why Indian Corporates Lag In Buybacks
Why Indian Corporates Lag In Buybacks
IOC net profit halves in Q4 on fuel price cut
IOC net profit halves in Q4 on fuel price cut
How India's T20 WC-bound players have fared in IPL
How India's T20 WC-bound players have fared in IPL
10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
KKR's Rana suspended for one match, fined
KKR's Rana suspended for one match, fined

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Markets Are Too Confident, Aggressive'

'Markets Are Too Confident, Aggressive'

Officials Prepare For Modi 3.0

Officials Prepare For Modi 3.0

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances