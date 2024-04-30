Dube to dominate T20 WC? CSK coach backs him

Shivam Dube lot more complete player, will make an impact in T20I World Cup: Stephen Fleming

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Shivam Dube's enhanced game understanding and completeness have impressed Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming who is confident in the lefthanded allrounder's ability to make an "impact" in the upcoming World Cup.

The 30-year-old, who is the second leading run-scorer for the defending champions in the ongoing IPL, made the cut to the 15-member Indian squad for the T20 global showpiece in the USA and West Indies beginning on June 1.

"He is a lot more complete in terms of what he is trying to do, understanding his game, and that comes from experience," Fleming said ahead of their match against Punjab Kings.

"We have worked hard on areas he wasn't so strong, but also continuing to develop his strength. So, if that form continues, he is going to be an impactful player for India (at the World Cup)."

Dube has 350 runs in nine outings at a strike rate of 172.41, including three half-centuries.

"He has been fantastic. He has proven this year that there is a lot more to him than just playing spin (better)," said the former Kiwi skipper.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is their leading scorer with 447 runs including one century and three fifties, missed out in the squad.

Asked if it was harsh to Gaikwad, Hussey said: "No... I understand the quality of players India have to try and select, (it) is very difficult. Ruturaj has done what he can, and he must be close," he said.



"We hold him in the highest regard. I love the craft that he shows, and his (last) two performances have been quite majestic."

"It's not just wham-bham, but he has displayed the mastery of batting. And the form that he is right now and the control that he has, it's quite outstanding."

"It's not now, but there will be another change for him. If he continues his form and keeps playing well throughout the year, I will be very surprised if he is not called in."

Commenting further on his batting and leadership, Fleming said, "His batting has continued from what it was. He has been spectacular the last few years."

"As for captaincy, he has taken it up in his stride as he has also led his domestic team. He is very much in the mould of CSK. Very understated, lowkey and incredibly calm."

The Impact Player rule continues to be a topic of debate in this IPL, with some experts expressing their apprehensions about it, remarking that it could affect team selections.

Asked if the overseas T20 league also should embrace it, he said: "No, I wouldn't (take it overseas)."

"I like the challenge of picking all-rounders to get a bit more balance in your team across departments. The way I see it now, you could hardly bowl a team out as the batters just keep coming."

"The challenge here is entertainment. If you want fours and sixes, it's (Impact Player rule) a tick. But, from the purest cricketing point of view, it's shifted the balance too far in favour of batting."

"It also hides selection issues, rather than having the subtle challenge of getting your selections right and nurturing all-rounders, who are an important part of the game," he concluded.