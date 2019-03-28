KKR win keeps grin on boss man Shah Rukh Khan's face

Shah Rukh Khan was once again spotted in the stands cheering on his boys at the Eden Gardens in their second outing in the Indian Premier League this season, on Wednesday.
And Kolkata Knight Riders gave their boss man a lot to be happy about -- they defeated the R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs making themselves cosy at the top of the IPL table.
Shah Rukh then went around, congratulating his boys after the match.
The Bollywood superstar was also snapped with former England batsman David Gower, and going by the picture, it looks like a society of mutual admirers.
