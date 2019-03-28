KKR win keeps grin on boss man Shah Rukh Khan's face

March 28, 2019 13:07 IST

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan hugs KKR's Nitish Rana after their victory over Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI

Shah Rukh Khan was once again spotted in the stands cheering on his boys at the Eden Gardens in their second outing in the Indian Premier League this season, on Wednesday.

IMAGE:Shah Rukh cheers his team on during the match. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI

And Kolkata Knight Riders gave their boss man a lot to be happy about -- they defeated the R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs making themselves cosy at the top of the IPL table.

IMAGE: Former England batsman David Gower with Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kolkata Knight Riders/Twitter

Shah Rukh then went around, congratulating his boys after the match.

The Bollywood superstar was also snapped with former England batsman David Gower, and going by the picture, it looks like a society of mutual admirers.