Turning Point: Had Axar caught Jonny

April 05, 2019 07:58 IST

IMAGE: Axar Patel drops Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI

Jonny Bairstow got a reprieve early when Axar Patel dropped a caught-and-bowled chance in the second over.

Jonny was batting on 6, and the ball just popped out of Axar's hands.

The Englishman made Delhi pay for the error, blasting a 6 and 4 off Sandeep Lamichhane in the next over. He next took Chris Morris to the cleaners, smashing three boundaries and another hit to the fence in the next over.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow got his team off to a flying start. Photograph: BCCI

Kagiso Rabada too was treated with equal disdain by Bairstow, sending him across the fence thrice as Sunrisers once again did not lose any wicket in the powerplay, in which they scored 62 for no loss.

Bairstow was finally dismissed in the 7th over, scoring 48 off 28 balls, Rahul Tewatia trapping him in front of the wicket.

A review was sought and the replays showed the ball crashing into Jonny's leg stump.

By then, Sunrisers were already 64, well on course in the chase.

The game was almost done and dusted though a few wickets in the middle overs gave Delhi a glimmer of hope. But Mohammed Nabi guided Sunrisers to victory.

Had Axar taken the catch and sent Jonny to the dugout, the game may have had a different ending.