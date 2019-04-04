PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Last updated on: April 04, 2019 22:43 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals’s Shikhar Dhawan walks back after being dismissed cheaply in Thursday’s IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad dished out a superb bowling effort to restrict hosts Delhi Capitals to a lowly 129 for eight in the Indian Premier League match, at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium, in Delhi, on Thursday.

The Sunrisers bowlers exploited the conditions well, making life difficult for the hosts, who simply failed to get going on a slow wicket.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer tried to anchor the innings with a steady 41-ball 43 but did not get support from the other end.

It would have been more embarrassing for Delhi had Chris Morris (17 off 15) and Axar Patel (23 not out off 13) not come up with little cameos.

IMAGE: After conceding a first ball boundary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to clean up Prithvi Shaw in the third over. Photograph: BCCI

The pace-spin combination of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Nabi gave Sunrisers a good start, restricting Delhi to 19 for one in first four overs after the visitors won the toss and elected to field.

After conceding a first ball boundary, Bhuvneshwar came back to clean up Prithvi Shaw in the third over.

Skipper Iyer then deposited one in the stands after Siddarth Kaul was introduced into the attack, while Shikha Dhawan hit a four with a sweep-shot off Nabi.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi, who finished with impressive figures of 4-0-21-2, gets a high-five from his Sunrisers teammates. Photograph: BCCI

But another sweep-shot proved costly as Nabi had Dhawan caught at short fine leg by Sandeep Sharma as Delhi slumped to 36 for two after the end of the powerplay.

A lot was expected from Rishabh Pant but he too departed just after the strategic time-out in the 10th over. Trying an inside-out shot, he holed out to Deepak Hooda at long off as Nabi completed his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-21-2.

Sandeep Sharma then bamboozled Rahul Tewatia with a knuckle ball as Delhi slipped to 61 for four in 11 overs.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer tried to anchor the innings with a steady 41-ball 43 but did not get support from the other end. Photograph: BCCI

In the 14th over, Manish Pandey took a superb catch at point to remove Colin Ingram off Kaul's delivery and Delhi had lost half their side for 75.

Chris Morris blasted two fours to give some momentum to Delhi's innings but Rashid Khan got rid off Iyer, who tried to sweep across the line and ended up being bowled as Delhi were reduced to 93 for six.

With three overs to go, Morris sent Sandeep Sharma over the mid-wicket area to take Delhi across the 100-mark.

Once Morris was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in the 19th over, it was upto Axar Patel to give the score some respectability and he tried his best, smashed a four and a last-ball six to take Delhi close to 130-run mark.